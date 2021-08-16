ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the Turkish businessmen to take advantage of Pakistan's business-friendly environment and invest in the country's Information Technology, mining, financial, industrial and tourism sectors as there was a great potential for cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed these views during the meetings with business delegations from leading Turkish companies, which called on him here. The delegation comprised industrial groups as well as Chairmen/CEOs of Turkish companies from various sectors including energy, Information Technology, healthcare, and electronics.

The participants included Zorlu Energy, Arçelik, Eczacibasi Holding, Veripark, TUBISAD (Turkish Informatics Industry Association), and Turkey-Pakistan Business Council (TPBC) of Foreign Economic Relations board.

While highlighting Pakistan's focus on geo-economics, the President drew attention towards the investment-friendly environment in Pakistan and the measures taken by the government to provide conducive environment to the business community.

Various members of the delegation also briefed the President about their respective businesses and the potential projects that can be pursued to increase foreign investment in Pakistan in various sectors.

Turkish businessmen offered their expertise and advisory support to help Pakistan increase its exports.

The delegations also apprised the President of the issues being faced by the existing Turkish investors in Pakistan.

The President assured them of the early resolution of those issues.