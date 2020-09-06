President sees Karachi package vital to address its issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday welcomed the unveiling of Karachi package worth Rs1,100 billion by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the city yesterday.

On his twitter account, the president posted: "A good package worth Rs 1100B for Karachi & further discussion on needs of rest of Sindh is a welcome response." "PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift my city out of misery. Now our test will be in implementation. We must understand that it is the people who matter," he said referring to the joint contribution to be made by both Federal and provincial governments in the historic package under Karachi Transformation Plan.

He said rains had devastated Karachi, which was the biggest tax payer of the country.

"Reviving its economy rests on its infrastructure, its roads, water supply, rain drains & sewage."The president further noted that better solid waste handling and modernization of transport, through Karachi Central Railway (KCR) & Bus Rapid Transit systems (BRTs) had been crying out for attention.

According to details, the Rs1,113 billion mega development package for Karachi under Karachi Transformation Plan included water supply projects of Rs 92 billion, sewage treatment Rs 141 billion, solid waste management, storm water drains clearance and resettlement Rs 267 billion, roads Rs 41 billion, and mass transit, rail and road transport Rs 572 billion.\867