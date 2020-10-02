UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Sees No Threat To Democracy; Says Govt To Complete Its Mandated Term

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:26 PM

President sees no threat to democracy; says govt to complete its mandated term

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said there was no threat to the government or democracy, and he was confident that the present democratic set-up would complete its mandated term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said there was no threat to the government or democracy, and he was confident that the present democratic set-up would complete its mandated term.

"I don't see any threat to the government or democracy in the country. I am confident that the present government will complete its term like the two previous regimes," he said when asked to comment on the current political situation in the country in an interview with a private television channel (Ary news).

The president, in response to a question about the opposition's complaints about the government, said the opposition's complaints were not a matter of concern, however, "talking about the country's institutions in such a way and criticizing them is unfortunate." "Because it is my country and these are our institutions. And degrading our institutions is unfair," he remarked.

The president further said there should not be any efforts to malign the state institutions.

When asked as what role he could play in engaging the opposition parties, President Alvi said he could not interfere in the political matters of government and opposition, but in the national and Federal issues such as health etc.

To a question about legislative business, he said the ordinances issued by the present government were far less in number than the ones issued by the previous Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz regimes.

He maintained that the Constitution provided the government with a space to issue ordinances for essential legislative requirements for six months.

The president, however, was confident that the government's legislative business in the parliament would get boost after the Senate elections in March next.

To another question, he said all the institutions in the country were against corruption. "Even all the political parties on-paper are against corruption," he added.

The president appreciated the judiciary for their efforts against corruption. "I salute the judiciary for their efforts to eliminate corruption," he remarked.

About corruption and accountability, President Alvi said though the accused in some criminal cases were considered innocent until proven guilty, but in financial crimes like "assets beyond means" the situation was different and the accused have to prove their innocence.

He in that respect also referred to the laws of various countries, including the "Unexplained Wealth Order" of the United Kingdom, and similar legislation in the Switzerland that bound the accused to prove his innocence.

The president said the Islamic laws also required the accused to prove his innocence in financial matters. Accountability was the part of any government, he added.

To a question, he, however, added that there should be an across the board accountability.

932\867\More

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Business Parliament Democracy United Kingdom Switzerland Pakistan Peoples Party March Criminals Muslim TV All Government Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Heroes of attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange honour ..

5 minutes ago

Govt paying special attention on development of pr ..

5 minutes ago

So Far 168 Countries Joined COVAX, 25 to Follow So ..

5 minutes ago

US Senator Mike Lee Says Tested Positive for Coron ..

9 minutes ago

Crossing the line: Pressure builds for Hawk-Eye at ..

9 minutes ago

Press Registrar to provide all facilities to print ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.