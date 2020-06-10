President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and others telephoned Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and inquired about his health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and others telephoned Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and inquired about his health.

According to the spokesman of the Minister for Railways, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Chairman Tehreek-e-Minhajul Quran Dr Tahir ul Qadri and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also contacted and prayed for speedy recovery of the Railways Minister.

It was pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Rashid had tested positive of COVID-19 three day before and he was inself-isolation.

Sheikh Rashid said that he was feeling better and thanked the government and other personalities for their prayers.