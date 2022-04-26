The letter addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi by the Governor of Punjab dated April 23, 2022, explaining constitutional reasons for not administering oath of the purportedly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, has been sent to the Prime Minister's Secretariat on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The letter addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi by the Governor of Punjab dated April 23, 2022, explaining constitutional reasons for not administering oath of the purportedly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, has been sent to the Prime Minister's Secretariat on Monday.

According to President House, earlier, the Lahore High Court order dated April 22, 2022 in the Writ Petition No. 24320/2022 had also been sent to the Prime Minister's Secretariat on April 22, 2022 for necessary process as per the Constitution and law.