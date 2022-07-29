UrduPoint.com

President Sets Aside Mohtasib's Order; Directs Pak Railways To Appoint Complainant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 07:13 PM

President sets aside Mohtasib's order; directs Pak Railways to appoint complainant

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Pakistan Railways to consider the appointment of a complainant against the deceased employees' children quota after the death of his father who died in service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Pakistan Railways to consider the appointment of a complainant against the deceased employees' children quota after the death of his father who died in service.

The president set aside Wafaqi Mohtasib's (WM) order by observing that the directions issued by the Ministry of Railways (MoR) to Pakistan Railways (PR) were not factored in while passing the impugned order by Mohtasib.

He directed PR to appoint the complainant Saqib Razzaq and report the compliance to Wafaqi Mohtasib's Secretariat within the stipulated time period.

While dilating, the president observed that the Ministry of Railways had directed Pakistan Railways to consider appointing the complainant on contract under Assistance Package on the post of BS-10 or below in commensuration with his qualification on the basis of Establishment Division's relevant office memorandum which was overlooked by WM while passing the judgement.

As per details, the complainant had sought his appointment in PR against the deceased employees' children quota after his father's demise during service on April 5, 2022 which was denied to him by PR on the plea that his father had died on April 5, 2002 while the PM assistance package was introduced on July 1, 2005.

Feeling aggrieved, he filed a representation before Wafaqi Mohtasib which was rejected in favour of PR.

Later, he sought justice from the President of Pakistan and filed a representation.

The president accepted the complainant's plea and directed PR to consider his appointment in the light of directions issued to PR by MoR and the Establishment Division's relevant office memorandum.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Died April July Post From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

FM stresses need for enhancing connectivity among ..

FM stresses need for enhancing connectivity among SCO member countries

5 minutes ago
 Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first chil ..

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first child

11 minutes ago
 2 more diagnosed dengue virus in RWP

2 more diagnosed dengue virus in RWP

1 minute ago
 Gosha Art Park at Boat Basin Clifton named after r ..

Gosha Art Park at Boat Basin Clifton named after renowned musician Sohail Rana

1 minute ago
 Sindh Agriculture University decides to modernize ..

Sindh Agriculture University decides to modernize school curriculum

1 minute ago
 Fake currency recovered, two arrested

Fake currency recovered, two arrested

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.