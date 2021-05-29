UrduPoint.com
President Shares "painful Photos" Of Killed Palestinian Kids

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:31 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday shared a media report depicting the "painful photos" of the children killed in Palestine during the brutal bombing by Israel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday shared a media report depicting the "painful photos" of the children killed in Palestine during the brutal bombing by Israel.

In its report titled "They Were Children", the New York Times narrated the heart rendering stories of the victim families who had lost their under-18 aged kids in the bombings.

"Painful photos of children killed in Palestine in 11 days of brutal bombing by Israel. Out of total of 67, 65 were Palestinian kids," the president said on Twitter.

According to the report, when asked about their feelings, many parents answered with a simple "It's God's will," their voice often reduced to a whisper, the words conveying resignation. They said their children had wanted to be doctors, artists and leaders.

"Read about their dreams & family reactions. This message is not Anti-Semitic but Anti-Israel, Anti Zionist, Anti Apartheid," the president remarked.

