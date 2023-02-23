UrduPoint.com

President Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik Inaugurates The KIOSK Machine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 06:58 PM

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik inaugurates the KIOSK machine

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik inaugurated the KIOSK machine (interactive display screen) installed in the Sialkot Chamber by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in order to create a link between the employers and the job seekers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik inaugurated the KIOSK machine (interactive display screen) installed in the Sialkot Chamber by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in order to create a link between the employers and the job seekers.

On the occasion, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Additional Director General Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Qasim Afzal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project of establishment of job center in the Punjab province.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Job Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Sending EU, NATO Tro ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Sending EU, NATO Troops to Ukraine Out of Question

10 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan's Uranium Miner to Export Uranium Oxide ..

Uzbekistan's Uranium Miner to Export Uranium Oxide to India

10 minutes ago
 French Culture Minister Arrives in Kiev on Her Fir ..

French Culture Minister Arrives in Kiev on Her First Ever Visit to Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 Grady to make Wales debut as Gatland rings changes ..

Grady to make Wales debut as Gatland rings changes for England match

10 minutes ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Says ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Says Sending EU, NATO Troops to Uk ..

22 minutes ago
 French Official Voices Concern About Russia Streng ..

French Official Voices Concern About Russia Strengthening Ties With Africa - Rep ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.