President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik inaugurates the KIOSK machine

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik inaugurated the KIOSK machine (interactive display screen) installed in the Sialkot Chamber by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in order to create a link between the employers and the job seekers.

On the occasion, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Additional Director General Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Qasim Afzal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project of establishment of job center in the Punjab province.