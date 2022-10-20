President signs Advocate General Amendment Order 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi, on the advice of the Prime Minister, Thursday signed the Advocate General (Terms and Conditions) Amendment Order 2022.

The Order will make possible the appointment of law officers at the Advocate General Office, Islamabad.

The law officers, to be appointed in consultation with the Interior and Law and Justice Divisions, will assist the Advocate General in performing his/her duties, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing said.

Through the Amendment Order, amendments have been made in the President's Order No. 1 of 2015, it added.