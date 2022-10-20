UrduPoint.com

President Signs Advocate General Amendment Order 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 07:40 PM

President signs Advocate General Amendment Order 2022

President Dr. Arif Alvi, on the advice of the Prime Minister, Thursday signed the Advocate General (Terms and Conditions) Amendment Order 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi, on the advice of the Prime Minister, Thursday signed the Advocate General (Terms and Conditions) Amendment Order 2022.

The Order will make possible the appointment of law officers at the Advocate General Office, Islamabad.

The law officers, to be appointed in consultation with the Interior and Law and Justice Divisions, will assist the Advocate General in performing his/her duties, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing said.

Through the Amendment Order, amendments have been made in the President's Order No. 1 of 2015, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister 2015 Media Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pound, London stocks climb after Truss resignation ..

Pound, London stocks climb after Truss resignation

1 minute ago
 DC Kalat for provision of health facilities to peo ..

DC Kalat for provision of health facilities to people

1 minute ago
 UK Foreign Trade Minister Badenok Intends to Run f ..

UK Foreign Trade Minister Badenok Intends to Run for Prime Minister - Reports

1 minute ago
 KP CM approves action, model of ease of doing busi ..

KP CM approves action, model of ease of doing business

1 minute ago
 Three outlaws arrested; arms recovered

Three outlaws arrested; arms recovered

3 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of political activist's killing

IGP takes notice of political activist's killing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.