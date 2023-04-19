President signs bill for establishment of National University of Pakistan in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the National University of Pakistan Bill 2023, the President House said Wednesday.

The bill will lead to the establishment of the said university in Islamabad.

The president also approved the Pir Roshan Institute of Progressive Science and Technologies, Miranshah Bill 2023.

The purpose of the bill is to set up a high-standard institute in the tribal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

President Alvi gave assent to the bills in accordance with the Articles 70 and 75 of the Constitution.