President signs Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Ordinance 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Ordinance 2019.

The ordinance was promulgated to establish Federal Government Employees Housing Authority for the purposes of planning and development of housing schemes for serving and retired federal government employees and other specified groups and matters connected therewith.

The president promulgated the ordinance in exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 89 of the Constitution. The National Assembly and the Senate are not in session and the President is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action.