President Signs Finance Bill 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:38 AM

President signs Finance Bill 2021-22

President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the Finance Bill 2021-22 which now has become the Finance Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the Finance Bill 2021-22 which now has become the Finance Act.

The president has accorded his approval over the bill, a press release said on Wednesday.

The Finance Bill 2021-22 was moved in the National Assembly on Tuesday which was passed by a majority vote.

