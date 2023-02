(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday gave accent to the Finance (Supplementary) bill 2023.

The president gave the approval to the bill in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution, the media wing of the President House said.

The National Assembly had passed the bill on Monday.