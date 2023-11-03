President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the letter carrying President Alvi’s signature has been submitted before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2023) President Arif Alvi has officially set the date for Pakistan's upcoming general elections as February 8. A crucial copy of the election date declaration has been formally submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The matter is currently receiving intense scrutiny within the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This high-profile case is presided over by Chief Justice Faiz Isa, who leads a three-member bench, accompanied by Justice Aminuddin and Justice Athar Minullah. The Primary objective of this hearing is to address the petitions advocating for the conduct of general elections within a 90-day timeframe.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General unveiled the minutes of a pivotal meeting involving the President, shedding light on the discussions held with Election Commission officials. In response, Chief Justice Faiz Isa requested a comprehensive review of these minutes.

The Attorney General underlined that not only the Chief Election Commissioner but also all members of the Election Commission had wholeheartedly endorsed this crucial decision. Moreover, the President and other prominent members of the Election Commission actively participated in these deliberations.

A pertinent query emerged from Chief Justice Faiz Isa, inquiring about the presence of the President's signatures on the official document. In response, the Attorney General clarified that the President's office had released a press statement, effectively confirming the discussions that took place among the President, the Chief Election Commissioner, and other significant members of the Election Commission.

Emphasizing the importance of obtaining an unequivocal official confirmation from the President, Chief Justice Faiz Isa insisted on the elimination of any ambiguity in this matter. He reaffirmed the need for a transparent process and extended a warm welcome to any party willing to engage with the President's House on this matter.

Following a brief adjournment, the court reconvened, and the Attorney General presented the President's signed document to the court. In addition, the Attorney General informed the court that the Election Commission had issued a notification officially scheduling the general elections for February 8. This notification served to reinforce the legitimacy of the proceedings.

Chief Justice Faiz Isa expressed his satisfaction with the progress made and the consensus achieved. He noted that both the Election Commission and all relevant parties were content with the chosen election date. He emphasized that while all parties had provided their consent, they had not made any reference to constitutional provisions.

With the presentation of the President's signed copy in court, Chief Justice Faiz Isa initiated the announcement of the official order. He reassured all parties involved that the process would take some time, urging patience in the matter.