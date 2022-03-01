President signs OGRA, Allied health professionals bills into Acts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday signed into Acts the bills relating to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Allied Health Professional Council.

These include OGRA (Amendment) Act 2022, OGRA (Second Amendment) Act 2022 and Allied health Professionals Council Act 2022.

According to President's media office, the president accorded approval to three bills in line with Article 75 of the Constitution which became Acts.