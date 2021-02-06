UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Signs Ordinance For Senate Polls Through Open Ballot

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

President signs ordinance for Senate polls through open ballot

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday signed an ordinance amending the Election Act 2017 to provide for holding the Senate election through open ballot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday signed an ordinance amending the Election Act 2017 to provide for holding the Senate election through open ballot.

Through Election (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the president amended sub-section VI of section 122 of the Election Act 2017.

The ordinance, released by the President House, will come into force if the Supreme Court, hearing Reference No 1 of 2021, opined that the matter was not in its purview. In such a case, the Senate election scheduled in March this year would be held through open ballot.

"Provided that in case the Supreme Court of Pakistan gives an opinion in Reference No 1 of 2021 filed under Article 186 of the Constitution that elections for the members of Senate do not fall within the purview of Article 226 of the Constitution, the poll for elections for members of the Senate to be held in March, 2021 and thereafter shall be conducted by the Commission through open and identifiable ballot," the ordinance says.

Moreover, according to the ordinance, the Election Commission would show the ballot to the political party of it requested for the same after the election.

"Provided further that after the elections for members of Senate, if the head of the political party requests the Commission to show the ballot cast by any voting member of his party, the Commission shall show the same to the head of the political party or his nominee."/More

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Senate Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Same March 2017 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Ministry Welcomes Election of Libyan ..

43 seconds ago

Czech Health Ministry Studying Opportunities for D ..

45 seconds ago

SPSC member Syed Abid Ali Shah passes away

46 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

57 minutes ago

Traders stage Kashmir solidarity rally

48 seconds ago

650,000 children receives anti-typhoid vaccine

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.