President Signs Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:50 PM

President signs Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020.

The Bill would help regulate medical sector and enforce uniform quality in medical education, a press release issued by President's Media Office here said.

The Commission would improve the quality of training and educational capabilities in the fields of medicine and dentistry.

The President also approved the Pakistan Medical Tribunal Bill 2020, under which a Special Judicial Tribunal would be established.

The Tribunal would speedily dispose of the disputes relating to medical and health sectors.

