President signs Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has signed the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, the President House said Monday.

The president gave the approval to the Ordinance on the advice of the prime minister under the Article 89(1) of the Constitution.Under the Ordinance, the amendments have been made in Sales Tax Act 1990, Income Tax Ordinance 2001, Federal Excise Act 2005 and Finance Act 2022.