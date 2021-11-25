President signs three bills into law

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday signed three bills into law after their enactment by the Parliament.

The bills, signed by the president included National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2021, Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill 2021.

Meanwhile, the president also appointed Tasnim Sulatana and Mahboob Ali Dayo as judges of the accountability court. Tasnim Sultana would serve as accountability court judge in Karachi and Mahboob Ali Dayo in Hyderabad.