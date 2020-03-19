UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Signs Zainab Alert Bill Into Law

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

President signs Zainab Alert Bill into law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday signed the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2020 into law, providing for a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 million on the perpetrators of child abuse.

"I have just signed the Zainab Alert Bill into law. An excellent law for rapid response & recovery in cases of child kidnappings," the president said on Twitter after signing bill, following its passage by both the National Assembly and Senate.

Under the new law, toll-free helplines would be established besides laying down the framework for quick police and admin response.

It will use and improve upon technology to trace criminals, he added.

Moreover, a Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) would be established to issue an alert for a missing child. It would work closely with the helpline 1099 or such other relevant helplines.

The agency will coordinate with all relevant Federal and provincial authoritiesand law enforcement agencies, and maintain an online database of all childrenreported missing or abducted with their current status.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Police Technology Twitter Fine Alert Criminals 2020 All Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

47 minutes ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

60 minutes ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

2 hours ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.