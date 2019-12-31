UrduPoint.com
President, Sindh Governor Discuss Measures To Protect Youth From Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Governor House on Tuesday and briefed him in detail about the Anti-Narcotics Cell established in the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding the measures on anti-narcotics awareness campaign, elimination of menace from educational institutions and the protection of youth from narcotics.

The Sindh governor told the president that the anti-narcotics awareness campaign in educational institutions of the province was continuing in coordination and cooperation among the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Police and the CPLC.

The president appreciated the governor for his anti-narcotics efforts and said complete elimination of narcotics from educational institutions should be ensured.

Stressing for strict action against the elements involved, he said a sustained anti-narcotics awareness campaign was a must to protect the country's youth from the menace.

The president said parents could play a vital role in protecting their children from narcotics.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Imran Ismail inspected the burning of large quality of narcotics by the ANF.

