President , Sindh Governor Discuss Post-rain Situation

Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:02 PM



President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met here at the Sindh Governor House on Wednesday and discussed the situation developed after the recent unprecedented rain in Sindh, relief activities, development projects, Karachi Transformation Plan and other matters



Speaking during the meeting, President Alvi said the Federal Government was well aware of the problems of people of Sindh, where the unusual rain spells had affected the infrastructure, besides disturbing the economic, social and business activities.

He the special package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi would prove to be important for the development of the commercial hub of Pakistan.

It was a serious effort to develop the city on modern footing.

The prime minister's seriousness was manifestation of his interest and determination to make Karachi as a world class city, he added.

The Sindh governor said the prime minister's latest visit and the special development package for the city had boosted to the people's confidence as no such serious effort had not been made in the past for developing Karachi. It showed that the present government realized the importance of Karachi's role in the country's economic growth. The package would help resolve the long-standing problems of the city, he added.

