President SST congratulates newly elected office bearers of SPC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) President of Sukkur Small Traders (SST), Haji Javed Ahmed Memon on Monday visited the Sukkur Press Club (SPC)

and congratulated the newly elected office bearers.

He appreciated the role of SPC in promoting and development of journalism at the local and national level.

He was accompanied by traders and other members of SST.

Chief of Journalists Panel, Lala Asad Pathan, Asif Zaheer Lodhi, Sahrish Khokhar, Syed Ahqar Shah, Saleem

Sahito and others welcomed and paid thanks to them.