Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:42 PM

President stresses AIOU to provide quality education for country's socio-economic uplift

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the management of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to take steps for providing quality education to the people for country's socioeconomic uplift as well as help reduce poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the management of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to take steps for providing quality education to the people for country's socioeconomic uplift as well as help reduce poverty.

The president said this during a presentation given to him by Vice Chancellor AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Appreciating the role of AIOU in the promotion of education, the president said the AIOU had played greater role in providing distant education.

However, he advised the university to take advantage of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to help the students in remote areas.

Briefing the president about the university's performance, Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum said the AIOU was Pakistan's largest university with around 1.4 million students enrolled from Matric to PhD.

He said since its establishment, over 3.5 million students had been graduated from the university.

