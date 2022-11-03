President stresses avoiding use of digital media as tool of misinformation, propaganda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for preventing the use of digital platforms as tools of disinformation, misinformation and propaganda and instead using them for the society's good.

Addressing the participants of the National Security and War Course (NSWC-23) at the National Defence University (NDU), the president mentioned the misuse of communication technology in many countries with an objective to spread fake information.

The president urged the NSWC-23 participants to keep themselves abreast with the latest developments, particularly advancements in information technology, artificial intelligence and communications.

President Alvi dilated upon issues concerning national security. He emphasized that "as a nation, we should shield our social and cultural values".

He called upon the course participants to work hard for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

The president lauded NDU for imparting quality training to future leadership in line with future challenges.