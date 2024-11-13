President Stresses Awareness, Preventive Measures To Tackle Diabetes Challenge
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) President News
***Embargoed till 2359 hrs tonight****
President Asif Ali Zardari called for collaboration between media, civil society and the private sector to raise awareness about the risks of diabetes to ensure early prevention and reduce the burden of the silent killer disease.
"The disease can be controlled—and even prevented—through proactive measures by adopting a healthier lifestyle, regular exercises, balanced nutrition and maintaining a healthy weight," the president said in his message on World Diabetes Day annually observed on November 14 to make people aware about risks of the disease.
He said that this year’s theme, “Diabetes and Well-being,” underscored the importance of addressing the growing global diabetes crisis and its profound impact on health and well-being.
The president said that increasing cases of diabetes were primarily linked to sedentary living, poor dietary habits, and a lack of education about the disease.
He also emphasised strengthening Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure to ensure that all individuals have access to affordable and effective diabetes care.
President Zardari said that by working together with both national and international partners, "we can improve our healthcare systems, implement preventive measures and provide cost-effective treatment to those living with diabetes."
"On this World Diabetes Day, we reaffirm our commitment to tackling the challenge of diabetes by raising awareness, and investing in prevention and treatment, we can reduce the burden of this silent killer and improve the lives of millions of Pakistanis," he remarked.
APP/iar
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female student killed, four hurt in road mishap9 seconds ago
-
Experts stress close coordination at federal-provincial level for food safety19 seconds ago
-
DC visits Road Master bus terminal to inspect smoke-emitting vehicles23 seconds ago
-
LDA City to launch Business Bay, Education City zones: Bilal Yaseen26 seconds ago
-
Admin taking all possible steps to control smog: Commissioner34 seconds ago
-
Anti-smog strategy enforcement improves Multan air quality10 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held with 13kg narcotics10 minutes ago
-
No load-shedding at exam centers: LESCO10 minutes ago
-
Third Int'l Conference on social sciences kicks off at RWU10 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs meeting on population welfare11 minutes ago
-
SCBA newly-elect president calls on CM Balochistan11 minutes ago