LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed the need for benefiting from the principles of international relations, given by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him (PBUH) through his Uswa-e-Husna (good conduct) and Khulfa-e-Rashideen (Rightly Guided Caliphs).

He was addressing the 28th gold medal awarding ceremony of Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, organised by Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan here. He said: "Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and other scholars had analysed the reasons for decline of the Muslims in the Subcontinent." He said that these analyses ultimately helped identify the future strategy for Muslims of the region.

Dr Arif Alvi emphasised developing the Muslim oral history archives, as it was highly important for the new generation to be aware of the struggle of Pakistan's founding fathers. He said that efforts in this regard had been under way in the country for the last 10 to 15 years. He also appreciated the available oral history archives in the Museum at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He said that he was satisfied that the country had determined its goals for a better future. He said that Pakistan was gaining a special place in the world on the basis of morality and values.

He said, "The Kashmir issue is not attracting due attention of the world powers as India is a huge market and big trading partner of various countries. That is why the world powers are ignoring morality and principles on the issue." The president said,�"The National Accountability Ordnance is simple as it only questions the sources of what you have." He said that collective efforts were required for nation building besides promoting morality.

Arif Alvi said that in the present age, misleading people had become easy through propaganda, adding that almost 70 per cent of news spread through WhatsApp was believed to be fake. He said it was important to create awareness regarding identification of fake news.

Earlier, the president also distributed gold medals among the Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan. Senator Waleed Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.