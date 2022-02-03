UrduPoint.com

President Stresses Benefiting From Holy Prophet's Guidelines On International Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 05:02 PM

President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's guidelines on international relations

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed the need for benefiting from the principles of international relations, given by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him (PBUH) through his Uswa-e-Husna (good conduct) and Khulfa-e-Rashideen (Rightly Guided Caliphs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed the need for benefiting from the principles of international relations, given by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him (PBUH) through his Uswa-e-Husna (good conduct) and Khulfa-e-Rashideen (Rightly Guided Caliphs).

He was addressing the 28th gold medal awarding ceremony of Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, organised by Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan here. He said: "Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and other scholars had analysed the reasons for decline of the Muslims in the Subcontinent." He said that these analyses ultimately helped identify the future strategy for Muslims of the region.

Dr Arif Alvi emphasised developing the Muslim oral history archives, as it was highly important for the new generation to be aware of the struggle of Pakistan's founding fathers. He said that efforts in this regard had been under way in the country for the last 10 to 15 years. He also appreciated the available oral history archives in the Museum at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He said that he was satisfied that the country had determined its goals for a better future. He said that Pakistan was gaining a special place in the world on the basis of morality and values.

He said, "The Kashmir issue is not attracting due attention of the world powers as India is a huge market and big trading partner of various countries. That is why the world powers are ignoring morality and principles on the issue." The president said,�"The National Accountability Ordnance is simple as it only questions the sources of what you have." He said that collective efforts were required for nation building besides promoting morality.

Arif Alvi said that in the present age, misleading people had become easy through propaganda, adding that almost 70 per cent of news spread through WhatsApp was believed to be fake. He said it was important to create awareness regarding identification of fake news.

Earlier, the president also distributed gold medals among the Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan. Senator Waleed Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Oral Gold Market Muslim From WhatsApp Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Medical store sealed in sargodha

Medical store sealed in sargodha

58 seconds ago
 EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certi ..

EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certificates for 1 Year Until Summe ..

1 minute ago
 NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills ..

Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus in 2022 - Defense ..

3 minutes ago
 Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Ga ..

Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Gas to Europe to Full Capacity - ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany to offer 4th Covid jab to vulnerable peopl ..

Germany to offer 4th Covid jab to vulnerable people

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>