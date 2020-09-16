UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Cyber Security To Protect Citizens, Institutions' Data

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said considering the growing risks of cyber attacks, it was a must to secure the cyber space for protection and security of online data of citizens, businesses and public institutions.

Chairing a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Cyber / Information Security here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said Pakistan had embarked upon the journey of digital transformation that had increased the risks of cyber attacks.

He underscored the need for collaborative efforts by all the stakeholders to secure the cyber space.

The president was briefed upon different initiatives being taken by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications for security of information and cyber space of the individuals and public institutions.

He said the use of emerging technologies and 4th Industrial Revolution had made the individuals and public institutions vulnerable to cyber attacks.

For containing the cyber threats, the president stressed the need for strengthening the capacity and capability of institutions to cope with the challenges of cyber vulnerability.

He said that it was essential to create a secure information eco-system in the country to safeguard the national interests as well as ensure the protection of information related to the individuals, businesses and public sector.

He directed all the relevant stakeholders to make coordinated efforts for protecting privacy and security of information of individual and public interest.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Information and Technology (MoITT) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, senior officials of MoITT and members of the Advisory Committee.

