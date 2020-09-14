UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Enhanced Pak-Ethiopian Ties In Trade, Culture

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:25 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday asked Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas to work for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries in fields particularly trade, economy and culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday asked Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas to work for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries in fields particularly trade, economy and culture.

In a meeting with the envoy-designate here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Pakistan attached great significance to its ties with Ethiopia and wanted to expand trade and commercial relations for mutual benefit.

The President urged upon the ambassador-designate to encourage Ethiopian investors to invest in Pakistan, being an attractive place for foreign investment in view of its investment-friendly trade policy.

The President also asked Shozab Abbas to work for elevating the image of country and highlight Indian brutalities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the Muslims population of the Valley.

