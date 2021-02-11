President stresses exemption of customs duty on support equipment for differently-abled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for exempting electric wheel chairs, electric limbs and other accessories from customs duty in order to facilitate the differently-abled people (DAPs).

The President emphasized the need for skill development of DAPs and ensuring implementation of disability quota for them in jobs.

He said that the employment and health needs of DAPs were required to be addressed on priority basis.

The President made these remarks at a briefing given by Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Ikramullah Khan, on disability.

The secretary briefed the meeting about the initiatives taken by his ministry for the welfare of differently-abled peoples.

Addressing the meeting, the President stated that DAPs were facing social and economic challenges and it was the collective responsibility of the government and society to empower them economically by providing them skills, jobs and other necessary facilities.

He asked the Ministry of Human Rights to constitute a committee of experts to define the level of disability in every field.

He also emphasized upon the need for training the teachers for inclusive education of DAPs.