President stresses for bringing improvement in dental education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for bringing improvement in dental education and innovation in syllabus of dental surgeons.

The president stated this while talking to a delegation of University of Health Sciences (UHS), which called on him here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

The delegation was headed by Vice Chancellor UHS Professor Javed Akram and other members of the delegation included Representative of International Committee of Red Cross Laural Clage, Dr Shehla Akram and Dr Sara Ghafoor.

The president said that like the international universities, there must be open source of knowledge in Pakistan. He called for commencement of free-online courses in the dental field. He said the trend in medicines should be more towards prevention than treatment.

Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram said that the world institutions of dental education would be given membership in dental alliance. He also invited the President to inaugurate UHS Jinnah Campus in Lahore in December next.