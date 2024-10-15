President stresses for expanding bilateral trade volume with Kyrgyzstan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stressed the need for expanding the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan by focusing on trade in value added products across various sectors to strengthen economic ties and boost mutual prosperity.

Talking to Akyibek Zhaparov Usenbekovich Chairman of the Cabinet of the Kyrgyz Republic who called on him along with delegation on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting here, the president said Kyrgyzstan could also benefit from the Karachi and Gwadar ports.

The president also expressed the government's desire to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all sectors of mutual interests.

He extended gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for supporting Pakistan's successful election to the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council.

Expressing his views during the meeting, Akyibek Zhaparov Usenbekovich said Kyrgyzstan always prioritized promotion of trade with the friendly countries.

Kyrgyzstan wants to enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors of business, economy and technology, he said adding that due to Kyrgyzstan's economic development, there were significant opportunities for the workforce in the construction and textile sectors in the country.

The Kyrgyz leader also extended gratitude to the Pakistan government for making the process of issuing Pakistani visas easier for Kyrgyz citizens.