President stresses for incorporating modern technology in auditing, accounting process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said transparency and accountability were among the top priorities of the government to ensure good governance in the country and emphasized for incorporation of modern technology and techniques in the auditing and accounting processes to ensure transparency and enhance efficiency.

The president said this while chairing a presentation on the office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Auditor General Javaid Jehangir was also present on the occasion.

President Alvi underscored that the menace of corruption could be eliminated if effective action was taken on the complaints and irregularities pointed out in the audit reports.

He emphasized that outdated procedures must be replaced with modern techniques and new technologies.

He expressed the hope that international best practices would be adopted to ensure judicious utilization of public money and curb irregularities.

He said in order to ensure the timely completion of new initiatives, timelines must be decided and rigorously implemented. He also stressed the need for capacity building of the human capital through regular trainings.The auditor general apprised the president regarding the measures initiated by his office to improve performance of the department and to ensure merit, transparency and accountability.