President Stresses For Strengthening Food Safety Systems
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:02 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need to strengthen the country's food safety systems to ensure that everyone has access to safe, clean, and nutritious food
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need to strengthen the country's food safety systems to ensure that everyone has access to safe, clean, and nutritious food.
In his message, on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, he said "The day reminds us of the need to strengthen food safety regulations and standards that govern the production, processing, and distribution of food. We can minimize the risk of food contamination and adulteration and ensure food safety by ensuring strict compliance with these standards".
He said the Day is being observed today to catalyze momentum for the alignment of governmental policies and stakeholder actions to ensure food safety.
Pakistan, he said also needs to invest in research and innovation and utilize the latest technology to address food safety challenges.
Modern tools can enable us to identify potential hazards accurately, allowing for more targeted and effective interventions to protect public health. "We also need to create awareness among the people about food safety, and clean and hygienic food through the media."
This World Food Safety Day highlights the importance of realizing that food safety is a shared responsibility requiring the collective efforts of all stakeholders.
We need to adhere to the highest food safety standards for the well-being of our nation.
In today’s world, where food-borne diseases and global pandemics are becoming more prevalent, the urgency to take proactive measures to emphasize proper hygiene and protect our food system has never been greater.
This year’s theme “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected” serves as a reminder of the ever-present challenges and uncertainties we face in ensuring the safety of our food supply, he added.
Preparing for the unexpected requires anticipating potential risks and vulnerabilities in the food chain and implementing robust measures to mitigate them. It also entails investing in food surveillance systems, strengthening relevant laboratories, and improving emergency response mechanisms to detect and contain food safety threats before they escalate into crises, the president said.
Additionally, he said promoting best agricultural practices can help reduce the likelihood of food-borne diseases and improve the quality of our food supply.
Recent Stories
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for f ..
Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget
Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D-Day
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation50 seconds ago
-
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for flight safety53 seconds ago
-
Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget54 seconds ago
-
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine28 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines28 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified places28 minutes ago
-
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat28 minutes ago
-
PM vows to follow China’s model of success57 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Friday for Dhul Hijjah moon sighting1 hour ago
-
July 5 fixed to indict CM, KP in audio case1 hour ago
-
National Law Moot competition concluded at Quaid-i-Azam University1 hour ago