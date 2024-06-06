Open Menu

President Stresses For Strengthening Food Safety Systems

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:02 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need to strengthen the country's food safety systems to ensure that everyone has access to safe, clean, and nutritious food

In his message, on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, he said "The day reminds us of the need to strengthen food safety regulations and standards that govern the production, processing, and distribution of food. We can minimize the risk of food contamination and adulteration and ensure food safety by ensuring strict compliance with these standards".

He said the Day is being observed today to catalyze momentum for the alignment of governmental policies and stakeholder actions to ensure food safety.

Pakistan, he said also needs to invest in research and innovation and utilize the latest technology to address food safety challenges.

Modern tools can enable us to identify potential hazards accurately, allowing for more targeted and effective interventions to protect public health. "We also need to create awareness among the people about food safety, and clean and hygienic food through the media."

This World Food Safety Day highlights the importance of realizing that food safety is a shared responsibility requiring the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

We need to adhere to the highest food safety standards for the well-being of our nation.

In today’s world, where food-borne diseases and global pandemics are becoming more prevalent, the urgency to take proactive measures to emphasize proper hygiene and protect our food system has never been greater.

This year’s theme “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected” serves as a reminder of the ever-present challenges and uncertainties we face in ensuring the safety of our food supply, he added.

Preparing for the unexpected requires anticipating potential risks and vulnerabilities in the food chain and implementing robust measures to mitigate them. It also entails investing in food surveillance systems, strengthening relevant laboratories, and improving emergency response mechanisms to detect and contain food safety threats before they escalate into crises, the president said.

Additionally, he said promoting best agricultural practices can help reduce the likelihood of food-borne diseases and improve the quality of our food supply.

