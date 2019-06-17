President stresses greater parliamentary exchanges with Australia

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for greater parliamentary contacts and exchanges with Australia to strengthen people-to-people relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for greater parliamentary contacts and exchanges with Australia to strengthen people-to-people relations.

The President was talking to outgoing High Commissioner of Australia Margaret Adamson who paid a farewell call on him, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President congratulated the High Commissioner on successful completion of her tenure in Pakistan.

"Pakistan and Australia enjoy friendly and cordial relation and in recent years upsurge in bilateral relations need extra endeavor to further strengthening it for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries", the President said.

He mentioned that bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate with its actual potential, and said effective steps were needed to better utilize the existing institutional mechanism.

He also welcomed joint ventures by Australian companies in sectors like agriculture, engineering, energy, nano-bio-technology, paramedical, nursing and allied health.

Referring to long outstanding Kashmir issue, the President called for its early resolution for regional peace and economic prosperity of the region.

The President said Pakistan fully supported peace efforts in Afghanistan and its rebuilding process.

The High Commissioner thanked the government and people of Pakistan for her pleasant stay in Pakistan. She also appreciated the positive contribution by Pakistani diaspora in Australia in various fields of life.

She said Australia was ready to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields including health, agriculture, and education.

She also lauded the sacrifices by Pakistani people in curbing the menace of terrorism.