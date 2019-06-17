UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Stresses Greater Parliamentary Exchanges With Australia

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

President stresses greater parliamentary exchanges with Australia

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for greater parliamentary contacts and exchanges with Australia to strengthen people-to-people relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for greater parliamentary contacts and exchanges with Australia to strengthen people-to-people relations.

The President was talking to outgoing High Commissioner of Australia Margaret Adamson who paid a farewell call on him, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President congratulated the High Commissioner on successful completion of her tenure in Pakistan.

"Pakistan and Australia enjoy friendly and cordial relation and in recent years upsurge in bilateral relations need extra endeavor to further strengthening it for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries", the President said.

He mentioned that bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate with its actual potential, and said effective steps were needed to better utilize the existing institutional mechanism.

He also welcomed joint ventures by Australian companies in sectors like agriculture, engineering, energy, nano-bio-technology, paramedical, nursing and allied health.

Referring to long outstanding Kashmir issue, the President called for its early resolution for regional peace and economic prosperity of the region.

The President said Pakistan fully supported peace efforts in Afghanistan and its rebuilding process.

The High Commissioner thanked the government and people of Pakistan for her pleasant stay in Pakistan. She also appreciated the positive contribution by Pakistani diaspora in Australia in various fields of life.

She said Australia was ready to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields including health, agriculture, and education.

She also lauded the sacrifices by Pakistani people in curbing the menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Australia Education Agriculture Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Dubai DED issues 2,599 new licences in May

5 minutes ago

UAE Naval Forces Commander meets Japanese Chief of ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Land Forces Deputy Commander receives Japanese ..

20 minutes ago

Masood praises Dargah Nairian Sharif for spreading ..

20 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler chairs annual meetings of UAQ Government

20 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Get by June 25 Offers on Unio ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.