President Stresses Joint Efforts To Control Malaria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday urged all provincial governments and stakeholders to collaborate in controlling the spread of malaria.

The president, in this message on World Malaria Day, observed annually on April 25th to raise awareness and address challenges in combating the disease,emphasized the feasibility of preventing, diagnosing, and treating malaria.

Asserting the government's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare, President Zardari affirmed Pakistan's dedication to implementing new initiatives under the Global Malaria Programme.

Highlighting the importance of testing, confirming, and standardizing treatment for all suspected malaria cases, he expressed contentment with the Ministry of National Health's cohesive efforts in combating malaria through the Common Management Unit Malaria, which has adopted a comprehensive strategy.

Regrettably, Zardari noted a sharp increase in malaria cases in various parts of the country due to the devastating floods of 2022.

He said that major natural disasters such as floods have hindered malaria prevention efforts.

