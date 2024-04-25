President Stresses Joint Efforts To Control Malaria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday urged all provincial governments and stakeholders to collaborate in controlling the spread of malaria.
The president, in this message on World Malaria Day, observed annually on April 25th to raise awareness and address challenges in combating the disease,emphasized the feasibility of preventing, diagnosing, and treating malaria.
Asserting the government's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare, President Zardari affirmed Pakistan's dedication to implementing new initiatives under the Global Malaria Programme.
Highlighting the importance of testing, confirming, and standardizing treatment for all suspected malaria cases, he expressed contentment with the Ministry of National Health's cohesive efforts in combating malaria through the Common Management Unit Malaria, which has adopted a comprehensive strategy.
Regrettably, Zardari noted a sharp increase in malaria cases in various parts of the country due to the devastating floods of 2022.
He said that major natural disasters such as floods have hindered malaria prevention efforts.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC denounces arrest, harassment of IIOJK people by Indian forces10 minutes ago
-
JKNF urges well-off people to come forward to support less privileged segments of society20 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Bilal defends his research papers20 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center34 minutes ago
-
PP-269 bye-election: Nomination papers submission process concludes50 minutes ago
-
15 female teachers injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UK discuss collaboration in education sector11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country12 hours ago
-
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad12 hours ago
-
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE12 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi12 hours ago
-
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki12 hours ago