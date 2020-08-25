UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Need For Promotion Of Biotechnology Sector

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for promotion of biotechnology sector keeping in view its potential to boost country's exports besides generating employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for promotion of biotechnology sector keeping in view its potential to boost country's exports besides generating employment opportunities.

He was chairing a meeting on Jhelum Biotechnology Park, held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President highlighted the importance of industrial as well as herbal biotechnology.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain briefed the President about the importance and role of the Biotechnology Herbal Medicine Park in the economic development of the country.

The President appreciated the initiative of Ministry of Science and Technology and underscored the need to align research and development projects to meet the socio-economic needs of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Forest Department, Punjab, Muhammad Sibtain Khan; Special Secretary Housing, Punjab, Muhammad Shafiq Ahmed; Member Science of Planning Commission, Dr Syed Hussain Abidi; Executive Director COMSATS Headquarter, Dr S M. Junaid Zaidi and Rector COMSATS University Prof Dr Muhmmad Tabbasam Afzal.

