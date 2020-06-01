President stresses not to neglect orphans, thalassemia-hit children in pandemic

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said as the country fought the pandemic of coronavirus, it was important not to forget the neglected strata of society, particularly orphans, differently-abled and thallassemia affected children

"As we battle the pandemic, we resolve that we will not forget them," the president tweeted in reply to a tweet by Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada.

Ambassador Alizada on his twitter handle had shared a picture captioned as "nice memories from last year celebration of International Children Day for special children hosted by President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, organized by support of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

" President Alvi said because of COVID-19, the presidency this year had missed such functions where orphans, differently abled, thalassemia affected children, and many others from neglected strata of society were invited.

He, however, stressed not to neglect these children amid the ongoing focus on dealing with the situation of coronavirus.

