President Stresses Opportunities For Differently-abled In Education, Jobs

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasized inclusion of persons with disabilities in the mainstream by providing them opportunities of education and employment.

He was speaking to a delegation from Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), comprising social activists and persons with disabilities, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi stressed the need for filling the job quota, reserved for differently-abled persons to ensure their financial empowerment.

In this regard, he said vocational training, tailor-made jobs and easy loans could help such people attain self-reliance

The president emphasised the installation of functional infrastructure such as ramps at public places to ease the movement of differently-abled persons.

Executive Director CPDI Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, social workers and persons with disabilities attended the meeting.

