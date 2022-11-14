UrduPoint.com

President Stresses Promoting Pak Fashion & Design, Textile Products Thru Online Platforms

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

President stresses promoting Pak fashion & design, textile products thru online platforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the need for utilising online and virtual platforms to promote and market Pakistan's fashion design, textile, and art and craft products at the international level, adding that increasing the presence of goods on virtual and online platforms could help popularise innovative Pakistani fashion products.

The president expressed these views during his visit to the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD), here on Monday. First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi also accompanied the president during the visit. The president was briefed by the Institute's administration about the role, performance, educational facilities and the future plans of the institute.

During the briefing, the president said that in order to make students productive part of society in a brief period of time, they should be equipped with skills through short-term courses. He added that the world was already imparting education and skills to fulfill the market needs through short-term courses. He said that the associate degree holders and specialised certificate holders were being given employment in different sectors of the economy across the globe.

The president said that universities must adopt innovative and out-of-the-box solutions to enhance the number of graduates and skilled professionals. He added that in Western countries, especially the USA, universities had already started imparting education at mass scale, using the online courses. He said that online education could help reduce the educational costs, besides training a greater number of students within a short period of time. He stressed the need to increase the number of graduates using online and virtual modes of learning.

The president also appreciated the PIFD, Lahore for its academia-industry linkages and its collaboration with national and international universities and organisations for promotion of research and innovation in the field of Fashion and Design.

The president also visited the theses display and appreciated different Fashion and Design products, prepared by the Institute's students.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore World Education Visit Market Textile Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

4 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

6 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

16 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.