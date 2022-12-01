President stresses safety measures as Orakzai coal mine blast kills 9 workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed taking effective measures to prevent accidents in coal mines as explosion in a mine in Orakzai left nine workers dead.

The president expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the explosion in the coal mine in Doli area of Orakzai district. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those who died in the explosion and for the speedy recovery of the injured.