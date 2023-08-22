Open Menu

President Stresses Special Measures For Welfare Of Elderly, Poor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the government institutions, non-governmental organizations, and civil society to work together for the welfare of poor people and elderly in the society.

Talking to a delegation of Old Age Home, Aafiyat Multan here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said islam gave utmost importance to respect the senior citizens.

He said the parents should arrange quality education and training for their children according to teachings of Islam.

The president said fulfilling the basic rights of the parents must be among the top responsibilities of their children.

"Actions are needed to provide all the basic facilities and necessities of life to the homeless and the elderly", Alvi said.

He urged the philanthropists, welfare organizations and other sections of the society to make special efforts to take care of the elderly.

He said measures were also needed at the legal and social level for the well being of the senior citizens.

He appreciated the role of 'Tare Zemin Par Trust' and 'Affiyat' for taking care of the elderly.

Later, the president also hosted a lunch for senior citizens.

