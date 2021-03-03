President stresses tech-based auditing system for improved financial management

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to strengthen the auditing mechanism by using technology and best international practices to improve service delivery and financial management.

The President underscored the need for designing special training modules and a well-structured training programme for the officials of DAGP to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the organization.

He stated this while chairing a briefing given by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir, on reforms being undertaken by the DAGP here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President stressed the need for augmenting the culture of professionalism and ensuring better governance, improved transparency and accountability through effective internal control regime within the DAGP.

He added that it was essential to computerize the entire audit processes aiming to bring transparency and eliminate corruption.

The President asked the DAGP to develop timelines so as to implement the reforms process timely.

The AGP briefed the meeting about the reforms process being undertaken by his organization.

He highlighted the initiatives taken by DAGP to conduct improved audit and enhance accountability and ensure fiscal transparency in the governmental organizations.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the PM for Institutional Reforms and Austerity of Pakistan Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir, Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Farrukh Hamidi and Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Aamer Mahmood Hussain.