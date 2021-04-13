UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Upon Adherence To SOPs During Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

Tue 13th April 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the faithful to strictly follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, which have been agreed upon after thorough consultations with Ulema and Mashaikhs.

The president, in his message on 1st of Ramazan ul Mubarak 1442 AH, felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the arrival of holy month, which, he said, enabled them to fully reap the religious and moral benefits associated with it.

Fasting led to piety, which also meant that life should be led carefully, especially when the whole world was worried over the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, he added.

All the affected countries, he said, had been trying to overcome the outbreak with imposition of emergency measures because it was a deadly one.

President Alvi said everyone had to be careful and adopt certain measures, safeguarding the near and dear ones from the pandemic.

He observed that the people had to shun unnecessary social gatherings, and adopt washing and hygiene methods. According to health experts, wearing of masks and vaccination were also necessary.

The president underlined the need to fully implement the SOPs as agreed upon after consultations with the Mushaikhs and Ulema regarding Namaz-e-Taraweeh, Aitkaf, and prayers, and other precautionary steps like making of ablution at homes and bringing of rugs.

It was a national and religious duty to implement the precautionary measures, he further stressed.

The president also urged the faithful to give Zakat and Fitrana with religious zeal and fervor during the holy month.

