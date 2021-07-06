UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Stresses Upon Adopting ISO Practices For Better Service Delivery, Efficiency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

President stresses upon adopting ISO practices for better service delivery, efficiency

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed upon the need to adopt international standards of facility and building management by the government organizations for better service-delivery, increased efficiency and ensuring cost-effectiveness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed upon the need to adopt international standards of facility and building management by the government organizations for better service-delivery, increased efficiency and ensuring cost-effectiveness.

He expressed the hope that that documentation of all facility management tasks of Aiwan-e-Sadr, in line with ISO-41001 standards, would enhance efficiency and prolong the lifespan of physical assets of presidency.

The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting on "Adopting ISO Standardized Practices" here at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said a news release.

Addressing the meeting, the president affirmed the resolve to make Aiwan-e-Sadr a role model for other government organizations in adopting sustainable and environment friendly practices.

He said Pakistan was being affected by climate change and the country needed to adopt renewable energy technologies, sustainable water and land management techniques to overcome the harmful effects of climate change.

Expressing satisfaction over the adoption of ISO-50001 energy management system (EMS) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the EMS would not only save Rs 32 million annually but would also reduce energy consumption by 31.2 percent.

The recently inaugurated 01 MW Green presidency solarization project would meet all the energy requirements of the Aiwan-e-Sadr, besides contributing surplus energy to the national grid, he added.

President Dr Alvi said Pakistan's presidency was one of the few in the world which was fully operating on green energy technology.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Water All Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

CDA enhance Capital hospital bed capacity to 150

2 minutes ago

KCCI to help SMIU students in career growth; Presi ..

2 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

2 minutes ago

UN rights office 'deeply saddened, disturbed' over ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in annual Dragon Group meeting

32 minutes ago

SU Sindhology institute to organize literary award ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.