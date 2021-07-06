President stresses upon adopting ISO practices for better service delivery, efficiency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed upon the need to adopt international standards of facility and building management by the government organizations for better service-delivery, increased efficiency and ensuring cost-effectiveness.

He expressed the hope that that documentation of all facility management tasks of Aiwan-e-Sadr, in line with ISO-41001 standards, would enhance efficiency and prolong the lifespan of physical assets of presidency.

The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting on "Adopting ISO Standardized Practices" here at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said a news release.

Addressing the meeting, the president affirmed the resolve to make Aiwan-e-Sadr a role model for other government organizations in adopting sustainable and environment friendly practices.

He said Pakistan was being affected by climate change and the country needed to adopt renewable energy technologies, sustainable water and land management techniques to overcome the harmful effects of climate change.

Expressing satisfaction over the adoption of ISO-50001 energy management system (EMS) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the EMS would not only save Rs 32 million annually but would also reduce energy consumption by 31.2 percent.

The recently inaugurated 01 MW Green presidency solarization project would meet all the energy requirements of the Aiwan-e-Sadr, besides contributing surplus energy to the national grid, he added.

President Dr Alvi said Pakistan's presidency was one of the few in the world which was fully operating on green energy technology.\867