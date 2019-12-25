President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that young generation of the country should be made aware of the real objectives behind the creation of Pakistan and the future course, leading to realization of the vision of its founding fathers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that young generation of the country should be made aware of the real objectives behind the creation of Pakistan and the future course, leading to realization of the vision of its founding fathers.

Addressing an event in connection with Quaid-e-Azam's birthday "Quaid aur Bachay" at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President told a gathering of children that they were the future leaders and assets of Pakistan who would guide the country towards the real change as dreamt by its founders.

The President, appreciating the Information Ministry for holding such an event, said it was necessary to apprise the children about the life and struggle of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The future of Pakistan was linked with today's efforts and the proper nurturing and character building of the young generations, he added.

He also stressed upon unity which was must for attainment of different goals, and added that with unity, faith and discipline in their ranks, they would face all the challenges.

The President said that he had firm conviction about Pakistan's bright future which would be very beautiful as it was in the hands of its young talented generation.

He said Quaid's thoughts would continue to serve as guiding force for the future of Pakistan and referred to the Two Nation Theory due to which an independent country was created.

The President said the worsening and alarming situation of minorities especially in India vindicated the justification of the Two Nation Theory.

Allama Iqbal opened this chapter and the Quaid had completed it. The whole nation offered their gratitude to these visionary leaders, he added.

The President said that a large number of people had laid their lives for the creation of an independent Pakistan and in this historic movement, generations were eliminated. He said that they should renew their pledge on this day that the objectives for which those sacrifices were offered by their predecessors, would be implemented.

The President recounted that his family members were also among those who had sacrificed for the creation of Pakistan.

The President also underlined that in Pakistan, all communities and minorities enjoyed equal rights and referred to Quaid's speech of August 11, 1947 in which he had pledged for complete religious freedom of all minorities and equal rights to all citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also resolved to show to the world as to how minorities were equally treated in Pakistan, he added.

The President observed that this equality was the real meaning and one of the main objectives behind creation of Pakistan and stressed upon the students to treat all the people as equals.

He advised the children to develop a sense of caring and compassion for the poor and disable people by treating them equally. In schools and educational institutes, such efforts should be made in this regard, he added.

He said on this day, they should not forget the children in the Indian Occupied Kashmir who were deprived of foodstuff due to relentless curfew. Their schools were shut as India had unleashed a reign of oppression and brutality against the Kashmiris who had been struggling for their just right to self-determination, he expressed.

The President said the situation for the Muslim minority in different parts of India was also pathetic as evident in the current situation there with protests erupting in all the universities and colleges against Indian government's controversial legislation against Muslims.

The President urged the students and young generation to adopt Quaid's golden principles of truthfulness, integrity, discipline and dignity in their lives.

He also recalled his childhood memories about Quaid's sisters including Mohtarma Fatema Jinnah and later, his close working experience with Shirin Jinnah at a trust.

The children also presented different tableaus which were highly appreciated by the President.