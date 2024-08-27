President Stresses Upon Effective Measures To Eliminate Terrorists In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 08:26 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stressed upon taking of all possible steps to improve security situation in Balochistan and called for effective measures for complete elimination of terrorists
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stressed upon taking of all possible steps to improve security situation in Balochistan and called for effective measures for complete elimination of terrorists.
The president expressed these views during a meeting with Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti who called on him to discuss the security and law and order situation in the province, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The meeting was briefed on the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and discussed proposals for maintaining law and order in the province.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi4 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall5 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..5 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station5 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games7 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission7 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert7 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam7 hours ago