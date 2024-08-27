Open Menu

President Stresses Upon Effective Measures To Eliminate Terrorists In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 08:26 PM

President stresses upon effective measures to eliminate terrorists in Balochistan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stressed upon taking of all possible steps to improve security situation in Balochistan and called for effective measures for complete elimination of terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stressed upon taking of all possible steps to improve security situation in Balochistan and called for effective measures for complete elimination of terrorists.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti who called on him to discuss the security and law and order situation in the province, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was briefed on the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and discussed proposals for maintaining law and order in the province.

