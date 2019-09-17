President stresses upon effective prevention of drugs

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said narcotics prevalence across the globe still posed a threat to the human lives and stressed upon its complete eradication, besides focusing on the preventive methods to keep the drugs out of the reach of addicts as long-term curative measures.

Addressing a launching ceremony of 'Am'aan' project, an artificial intelligence based criminal data bank information about money laundering and narcotics-related crime, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the narcotics control was still a complex challenge for the world as billions of dollars were being spent over it.

Appreciating the efficacy of the 'Am'aan' project, the president said it was much needed project to tap the artificial intelligence for controlling the drug abuse in which enormous efforts were put.

He said the government was taking drastic steps for the eradication of drugs smuggling.

He stressed upon effective prevention of drugs abuse, so that the addictive people could be taken out of this scourge.

The president also traced the emergence of synthetic drugs which had put the western countries into a crisis.

He said now, the synthetic drugs were being manufactured leading to several deaths and destroying huge number of families.

The use of narcotics in Pakistan had increased after the Afghan war as Afghanistan was among the major countries for narcotics produce, he added.

The president observed that there should be adequate health centers with proper treatment methods and emphasized that the best method was to keep drugs away from the addictive people.

He regretted that the people who became addicts not only destroyed themselves, but also damaged their families and such scenario was unfortunate one.

The president noted that early diagnosis of an addictive person was crucial for treatment than the later stage.

He also noted that due to depression and various psychological reasons, people became addictive to drugs.

He expressed his satisfaction that the government was taking effective steps to curb the menace of narcotics smuggling as indicated with the launch of today's artificial intelligent project.

The president also appreciated efforts of Minister of States for Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi.

He also noted with alarm that about fifty per cent students in Islamabad were using some kind of drugs which were addictive.

The minister of states for SAFRON and Narcotics Control also addressed the event.