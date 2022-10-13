President stresses upon focusing on reality-based issues

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday stressed upon focusing on reality-based issues instead of frittering away the country's time on irrelevant debates as time was a precious commodity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday stressed upon focusing on reality-based issues instead of frittering away the country's time on irrelevant debates as time was a precious commodity.

In an interview with a private tv channel (ARY news), the president said that his remarks over the 'cipher issue' had been quoted out of the context.

He said that it was his conviction that the issue should be investigated and that was why he had sent it to the Supreme Court with full arguments by citing certain cases of the country's history.

The president said that he had doubts and it was his conviction that the matter should be investigated.

To a query, he stressed upon forging unity in the nation and an end to the widening gap of polarization.

He said that he also found politicians responsible for the polarization and wished that it could be reduced.

The president, replying to another question about bringing the government and the opposition to a negotiation table, said that he had always been making efforts to bring the people together, adding that he was not a broker, but always stressed upon holding of dialogue.

The president said the process could take time and cited that even countries could also engage with each other through a process of dialogue.

He observed that currently two issues were very significant, including the holding of elections and the country's economy.

He said after a 'free and fair election', any party could get a full public mandate which would also be helpful in improving the economic indicators.

To a question regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of the former prime minister and the subsequent restoration by the Supreme Court, the president said that he had not committed any unconstitutional step as the decision was taken after realizing the political situation.

He reiterated that he always respected the Supreme Court, but could also form his own opinion.

Responding to a question regarding return of the PTI's members to the National Assembly, he said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was in a better position to decide it.

About sending of a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court on the advice of the former prime minister, the president said that he had sent it to an appropriate forum as he was not an investigative body.

The president said that he was functioning under the constitutional mandate, adding that he had sent back the bills about NAB, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the vote of Overseas Pakistanis, but signed all other bills.

About the appointment of Sindh's governor, the president said that he had received only one name.

To a query regarding the appointment of new army chief, the president said that under the Constitution, the prime minister's advice was binding.

The president said that dialogue should be held to avoid the holding of the long march. In the country, there should be an atmosphere for consultation.

To a query regarding the lifetime disqualification of legislators, the president said that the Supreme Court would decide the issue, adding that the judiciary was working independently.

The president said that he was impartial, but he could not remain neutral on the issue of corruption.

He also lauded the role of the armed forces of Pakistan and their leadership, and said that they had huge contributions in the war on terror and in the recent floods.