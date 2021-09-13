UrduPoint.com

President Stresses Upon Need To Discourage Fake News

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:38 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday while highlighted the need to discourage the trend of fake news, urged the nation to remain vigilant over the latest tendency

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday while highlighted the need to discourage the trend of fake news, urged the nation to remain vigilant over the latest tendency.

In his address to the joint session of the parliament, he referred to the Quranic verses, and urged the nation to seek guidance from these teachings and exercise caution over spread of the fake news.

The Islamic teachings stressed upon authentication of any news before its dissemination in a society, he added.

He observed that fake news could create chaos in a society, so restraint and extra caution should be exercised.

The president also called upon media to work for the training of young people as an important pillar of society.

